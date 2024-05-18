First Alert Forecast: A few showers under mostly cloudy skies Saturday in NYC

Saturday forecast

Today won't be entirely dry, but it's definitely not a washout either! Clouds hang tough and skies stay mostly cloudy.

A few showers will be around as a weakening system approaches, but they'll be mainly light and scattered. So, maybe have the umbrella handy.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Saturday night with a few showers around in the early evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday should be mainly dry. A little drizzle or sprinkles may be around in the morning. Otherwise, expect sky cover to range from mostly cloudy near the coasts to partly cloudy far west. Any brightening will likely occur later in the day.

Temps will climb into the 70s.

7-day forecast

Get ready for a nice warm up! Temps will get into the 80s next week with more sunshine.

