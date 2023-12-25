First Alert Forecast: Dense fog overnight Monday, rain possible Tuesday

**A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning**

It's been a pretty mild Christmas, which is a far cry from last year when we were in the deep freeze.

Tonight, dense fog is likely for the entire region. Lows will mainly be in the low 40s, with some 30s north and west.

CBS New York

The fog will linger into early Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies expected for the rest of the day. A few showers are possible, especially later in the day. Highs will remain mild, reaching the low 50s for most.

Our attention then turns to Wednesday, as this is when we expect our next rain event.

Although it isn't expected to be as heavy as the last rainstorm, some heavy rainfall is possible. For this reason, we've decided to issue a Yellow Alert on Wednesday.

CBS New York

Forecasted rain totals should range from 0.5" to 2", which may lead to more flooding, particularly in and around the river basins that flooded last week.