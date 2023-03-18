First Alert Weather: Mixed skies before temperatures drop overnight

After some overnight showers, things shape up for the weekend. That said, today's definitely the "better" half to be outside. Sunday is the final full day of winter and it'll sure feel like it! Let's dive into the details...

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with seasonable temps in the low 50s. There's a bit of a breeze, but the real blustery conditions move in for tomorrow. While most of our area remains dry, if you're headed toward the Catskills and especially even farther upstate, a few snow showers are possible.

As another cold front passes this evening, it'll get much colder overnight. Lows will bottom out in the 20s for most and near the freezing mark in the city. Waking up Sunday, wind chills will only be in the teens!

Sunday will be the colder half with highs in the low 40s. Despite sunshine, wind chills won't get out of the 30s in the afternoon as winds gust 30-35 mph at times. I suppose fitting for winter's grand finale!

The good news is we bounce right back into the 50s heading into next week. Spring arrives Monday at 5:24 PM, and temps will get back toward the low 60s by Thursday. Have a great weekend!