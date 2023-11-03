First Alert Weather: Mild and mostly sunny for the pick of the week
Forecast
Today: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight: Still a chill... 40s and 30s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny and even milder. Highs around 60.
Looking ahead
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Monday: Partly sunny and a touch cooler with highs in the 50s.
Tuesday: Milder with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Good weekend to give back
Join CBS New York's John Elliott for the following charity events this weekend.
- Alzheimer's New Jersey Walk to Fight Alzheimer's
- New Jersey Institute of Technology's HackNJIT
- Matheny Medical & Education Center's Full Circle Arts Program
