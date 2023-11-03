First Alert Weather: Mild and mostly sunny for the pick of the week

First Alert Weather: Sunshine to warm things up

First Alert Weather: Sunshine to warm things up

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: Still a chill... 40s and 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and even milder. Highs around 60.

Looking ahead

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny and a touch cooler with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Milder with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

