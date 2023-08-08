First Alert Weather: Leftover showers, with falling humidity

First Alert Weather: Leftover chance of some rain on Tuesday

Forecast: After a soggy and gloomy Monday, we still have some lingering clouds in place. There have also been some moderate to heavy rain showers across the eastern end of Long Island. Overall, Tuesday looks much improved than yesterday.

We'll eventually see some breaks of sun as the day progresses. A slight chance of showers and storms is maintained across the region throughout the afternoon hours, although severe storms are not anticipated. Winds speeds will be elevated, with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with humidity levels falling throughout the day.

Looking Ahead: For tonight, skies clear, and humidity levels continue to drop. We'll maintain the breezy conditions, which will feel comfortable combined with the lower humidity. Lows will range from 69 in the city to the upper 50s in our northern suburbs. Wednesday is shaping up to be the pick of the week, as we'll see lots of sunshine, less wind, and low humidity. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Rain then returns on Thursday.