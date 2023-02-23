Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Leftover showers, lingering clouds Thursday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Lingering clouds
First Alert Weather: Lingering clouds 02:42

Forecast: We'll see some leftover drizzle early this morning then mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 40s, but we could reach 60 degrees well S&W. 

Expect a passing shower tonight with some more clearing overnight. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cold and gusty with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be colder with a chance of flurries and/or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. As for Sunday, it will be partly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:35 AM

