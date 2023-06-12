Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for Monday due to late afternoon, evening storms

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert on Monday for PM storms
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert on Monday for PM storms 03:21

Summer temps were back in place Sunday with highs in the 80s throughout the area. The humidity has also crept up, reminding us that we are in the month of June.

6/12 weather
Haze levels have also crept up a bit from Saturday. This has led to an uptick in the air quality index. We are currently at 104, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The good news is that this number is expected to come down as we head into Monday.

6/12 weather
Sunday night, clouds and humidity levels will be on the rise. It will be mild, with a low of 68.

Monday begins mostly dry, with a chance of showers steadily increasing as the day unfolds.

6/12 weather
A Yellow Alert is in place from late afternoon through the evening hours. This is when we expect showers and storms to move through. Some of the storms may be severe and can contain torrential downpours and gusty winds. Isolated flooding is possible, especially in the highly urbanized sections of northeastern New Jersey. The greatest chance of severe storms occurring will be over most of New Jersey and the western Hudson Valley.

6/12 weather
It will be muggy with a high of 76. There is a high risk of rip currents for all Atlantic coastline beaches of Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 12:01 AM

