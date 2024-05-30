First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy around New York City as weather clears up

First Alert Weather: Cooler around NYC after rain clears - 5/30/24

Thursday forecast

Another round of heavy rain moved through the Tri-State Area late Wednesday into Thursday morning. We were running a deficit for rain in May, but now we have a surplus after close to two inches fell in some places.

CBS New York

The storm system that brought the rainfall has been progressing through New England. More sunshine and drier air will filter into our region in its wake Thursday. A renegade shower or storm is still possible, but the chance is low.

A chilly night is in store as temperatures drop into the 50s and even 40s in the northern suburbs.

Temps will rebound very nicely, into the mid and upper 70s, on Friday under stunningly blue skies. The great weather extends into the weekend as temps rise into the 80s.

Friday forecast

Simply gorgeous! Lots of sunshine and low humidity. Pleasantly warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday forecast

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday forecast

Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.