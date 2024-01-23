Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Icy spots from rain, wintry mix N&W

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Watch for slick spots
First Alert Weather: Watch for slick spots 04:36

Alerts & advisories

fa-today-right-2024-01-23t085118-563.png
CBS New York

Winter Weather Advisory across many of our northern suburbs today through tomorrow morning for a light wintry mix.

Forecast

jl-fa-what-to-expect-1.png
CBS New York

Today: A little rain, but mainly after the morning commute. Some mixed precipitation N&W with little or no accumulation, but icy spots are likely. Highs in the low 40s.

Tonight: Additional light rain with some mixed precipitation north. Icy spots likely.

Tomorrow: Leftover AM icing north with showers likely. Highs in the 40s.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2024-01-23t085134-505.png
CBS New York

Thursday: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Early showers and rather mild. Highs in the 50s... 60+° possible south.

Saturday: Partly sunny and still above normal with highs around 50.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 8:54 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.