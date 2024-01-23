First Alert Weather: Icy spots from rain, wintry mix N&W
Alerts & advisories
Winter Weather Advisory across many of our northern suburbs today through tomorrow morning for a light wintry mix.
Forecast
Today: A little rain, but mainly after the morning commute. Some mixed precipitation N&W with little or no accumulation, but icy spots are likely. Highs in the low 40s.
Tonight: Additional light rain with some mixed precipitation north. Icy spots likely.
Tomorrow: Leftover AM icing north with showers likely. Highs in the 40s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Early showers and rather mild. Highs in the 50s... 60+° possible south.
Saturday: Partly sunny and still above normal with highs around 50.
