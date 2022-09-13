First Alert Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding on area roadways for Tuesday morning commute

NEW YORK -- Heavy rain is causing flooding on area roadways for the morning commute.

The showers are slowing down, but a flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. for Queens and Nassau counties.

Flooding has been reported on the Cross Island Parkway, Throggs Neck Bridge, Long Island Expressway and Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

Parts of the Bronx River Parkway and the Hutchinson River Parkway were also closed.

As for the subway, the C, L and R lines were suspended in both directions due to water on the tracks.

