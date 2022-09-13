Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding on area roadways for Tuesday morning commute

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rain causing flooding on Cross Bronx Expressway
Rain causing flooding on Cross Bronx Expressway 00:53

NEW YORK -- Heavy rain is causing flooding on area roadways for the morning commute. 

The showers are slowing down, but a flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. for Queens and Nassau counties. 

First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Warning 02:47

Flooding has been reported on the Cross Island Parkway, Throggs Neck Bridge, Long Island Expressway and Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

Parts of the Bronx River Parkway and the Hutchinson River Parkway were also closed. 

As for the subway, the C, L and R lines were suspended in both directions due to water on the tracks. 

Stick with CBS2 and CBS News New York for the latest forecast.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 6:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.