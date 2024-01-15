First Alert Weather: Frigid cold for MLK Day; Yellow Alert for snow tonight
Alerts
Yellow Alert tonight into Tuesday for snow with up to several inches expected.
Forecast
Today: Very cold morning with wind chills in the teens. Partly sunny with highs around freezing and wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight: Snow develops with a light accumulation by dawn.
Tomorrow: AM snow, PM tapering. Total snow accumulations of 1-3" along the coast with 2-4" inland/N&W.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday: Very cold. Highs in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Thursday: Still cold with a late chance of snow. Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Friday: Chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.
Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing of the next storm.
