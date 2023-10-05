First Alert Weather: Fog to start, cooler temps with highs in 70s

First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler ahead of showers tomorrow

Forecast

Today: Cool morning, some dense fog. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.

Advisories: Dense Fog Advisory for Long Island and southwest Connecticut until 10AM.



Tonight: Clouds and some fog with a chance of drizzle/showers late.

Tomorrow: Drizzle/showers around. Highs around 70.

Looking Ahead

Saturday: Showers with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Brighter, breezy and cooler. Highs around 60.

Monday: Cool again. Highs in the upper 50s.