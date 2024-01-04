First Alert Weather: Flurries to start, wind this afternoon; Red Alert for significant weekend storm

First Alert Weather: Mix of rain or snow this morning

Red Alert remains in place for late Saturday into Sunday due to the threat of a significant winter storm

Forecast

Today: A few flurries around, then turning windy later. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight: Blustery and cold. Lows in the 20s, with some teens north and west. Windchill values in the teens for all.

Friday: Bright skies, but brisk and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Weekend storm

Many aspects of this storm, including the track, have been hard to decipher, but it is now certain that a significant winter storm will impact the region from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. While areas to the north and west of the city will see a plowable snowfall, with totals around a foot, the city and areas to the south and east may just see rain or a wintry mix with minimal snow totals. Gusty winds, especially at the coast, and coastal flooding are also possible with this storm.