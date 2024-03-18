First Alert Weather: Cool, breezy conditions return as we count down to spring
Forecast
Today: Colder morning with wind chills in the 40s and 30s. Sun mixing with clouds, breezy and much cooler than yesterday with highs only around 50.
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, colder and blustery with highs in the 40s. Spring equinox:11:06 PM.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: A touch milder with some showers around. Highs in the 50s.
Thursday: Colder and blustery. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Friday: Still a chill, but calmer. Highs in the 40s.