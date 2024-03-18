First Alert Weather: Cool, breezy conditions return as we count down to spring

First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy to wrap up winter

First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy to wrap up winter

First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy to wrap up winter

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Colder morning with wind chills in the 40s and 30s. Sun mixing with clouds, breezy and much cooler than yesterday with highs only around 50.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, colder and blustery with highs in the 40s. Spring equinox:11:06 PM.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Wednesday: A touch milder with some showers around. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Colder and blustery. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Friday: Still a chill, but calmer. Highs in the 40s.