Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday, Yellow Alert for rain Thursday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool
First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool 02:36

Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday for thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon, some of which could be strong.

fa-yellow-alert-new-34.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be cloudy and 15-20 degrees cooler. Expect highs in the 50s. It will remain mild tonight with a chance of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, but mainly N&W. Temps will hold steady or slightly rise into daybreak... 50s. 

skycast-today-rt-new-99.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be much warmer and more active with afternoon showers and isolated strong t'storms. Expect highs in the mid 70s with 80s west and 60s/50s east.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-04-05t072102-201.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs only around 60. As for the holiday weekend, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures around normal.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 7:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.