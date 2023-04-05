First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday, Yellow Alert for rain Thursday

Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday for thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon, some of which could be strong.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be cloudy and 15-20 degrees cooler. Expect highs in the 50s. It will remain mild tonight with a chance of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, but mainly N&W. Temps will hold steady or slightly rise into daybreak... 50s.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be much warmer and more active with afternoon showers and isolated strong t'storms. Expect highs in the mid 70s with 80s west and 60s/50s east.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs only around 60. As for the holiday weekend, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures around normal.