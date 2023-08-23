First Alert Weather: Cool and calm, mostly sunny with highs in upper 70s

First Alert Weather: Cool and calm

First Alert Weather: Cool and calm

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with low humidity this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s... feels like September.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 60s with some 50s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a chance of showers. Even cooler with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Heavy rain, t'storms possible early in the morning. For the remainder of the day, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with a lingering chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a PM chance of showers/t'storms. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.