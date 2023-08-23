Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cool and calm, mostly sunny with highs in upper 70s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cool and calm
First Alert Weather: Cool and calm 03:24

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with low humidity this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s... feels like September.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 60s with some 50s across our suburbs.

fa-today-right-60.png
CBS New York

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a chance of showers. Even cooler with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Heavy rain, t'storms possible early in the morning. For the remainder of the day, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with a lingering chance of showers. Highs around 80.

fa-bar-graph-rain-chances-1.png
CBS New York

Saturday: Partly sunny with a PM chance of showers/t'storms. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.