First Alert Weather: Cold sunshine Monday; Tracking rain, wind Tuesday
Alerts & advisories
Yellow Alert: Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM for rain and wind that could disrupt travel.
Advisory: Freeze Warning for parts of northeast NJ, NYC and Long Island from midnight until 8 AM Tuesday.
Forecast
Today: Cold morning... 30s and 20s. Colder day with sunshine and some late clouds. Highs only in the 40s.
Tonight: Some clouds, but even colder. Lows in the 30s, 20s and teens. Freeze Warning for parts of northeast NJ, NYC and Long Island.
Tomorrow: Dry AM with rain developing in the PM. Highs in the 40s.
Tomorrow night: Heavy rain (localized flooding) and gusty winds.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: Early rain, clearing and blustery. Highs in the 50s.
Thanksgiving: Sunny, cool and breezy. Highs around 50.
Black Friday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs near 50.
