First Alert Weather: Cold sunshine Monday; Tracking rain, wind Tuesday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Tracking storms Tuesday into Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Tracking storms Tuesday into Wednesday 01:51

Alerts & advisories

Yellow Alert: Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM for rain and wind that could disrupt travel.

Advisory: Freeze Warning for parts of northeast NJ, NYC and Long Island from midnight until 8 AM Tuesday.

Forecast

Today: Cold morning... 30s and 20s. Colder day with sunshine and some late clouds. Highs only in the 40s.

Tonight: Some clouds, but even colder. Lows in the 30s, 20s and teens. Freeze Warning for parts of northeast NJ, NYC and Long Island.

Tomorrow: Dry AM with rain developing in the PM. Highs in the 40s.

Tomorrow night: Heavy rain (localized flooding) and gusty winds.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Early rain, clearing and blustery. Highs in the 50s.

Thanksgiving: Sunny, cool and breezy. Highs around 50.

Black Friday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs near 50.

Follow the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and alerts as the storm approaches. 

