First Alert Weather: Cold stretch continues, Yellow Alert for snow Friday
Alerts
Yellow Alert Friday for a light to moderate snowfall of 1-3+".
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of New Jersey tomorrow for light to moderate snow accumulations.
Forecast
Today: Still cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, especially N&W. Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight: Cloudy with a little snow towards dawn.
Tomorrow: Light to moderate snow. Snowfall: 1-3+". Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Looking ahead
Saturday: Blustery and very cold. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.
Sunday: Sunny, but still cold. Highs around 30 with wind chills in the 20s.
