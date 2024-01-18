Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cold stretch continues, Yellow Alert for snow Friday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Tracking snow tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Tracking snow tomorrow 03:41

Yellow Alert Friday for a light to moderate snowfall of 1-3+".

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of New Jersey tomorrow for light to moderate snow accumulations.

Today: Still cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, especially N&W. Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Tonight: Cloudy with a little snow towards dawn.

Tomorrow: Light to moderate snow. Snowfall: 1-3+". Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Saturday: Blustery and very cold. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Sunday: Sunny, but still cold. Highs around 30 with wind chills in the 20s.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 10:59 AM EST

