First Alert Weather: Cold stretch continues, Yellow Alert for snow Friday

Alerts

Yellow Alert Friday for a light to moderate snowfall of 1-3+".

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of New Jersey tomorrow for light to moderate snow accumulations.

Forecast

Today: Still cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, especially N&W. Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Tonight: Cloudy with a little snow towards dawn.

Tomorrow: Light to moderate snow. Snowfall: 1-3+". Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Blustery and very cold. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Sunday: Sunny, but still cold. Highs around 30 with wind chills in the 20s.