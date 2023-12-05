First Alert Weather: Cold start, with afternoon highs expected to hit mid-40s

First Alert Weather: Temps start to dive

First Alert Weather: Temps start to dive

Forecast

Today: A colder day with clouds returning this afternoon. Highs only in the mid 40s.

Tonight: Even colder with some lingering clouds and wind chills falling into the 20s.

Tomorrow: Cold with some clouds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold again with a slight chance of flurries, but mainly in the morning. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Friday: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Even milder. Highs in the 50s.