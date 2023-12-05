First Alert Weather: Cold start, with afternoon highs expected to hit mid-40s
Forecast
Today: A colder day with clouds returning this afternoon. Highs only in the mid 40s.
Tonight: Even colder with some lingering clouds and wind chills falling into the 20s.
Tomorrow: Cold with some clouds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Partly sunny and cold again with a slight chance of flurries, but mainly in the morning. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
Friday: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday: Even milder. Highs in the 50s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.