Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold start, with afternoon highs expected to hit mid-40s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps start to dive
First Alert Weather: Temps start to dive 02:06

Forecast

fa-today-right-14.png
CBS New York

Today: A colder day with clouds returning this afternoon. Highs only in the mid 40s.

Tonight: Even colder with some lingering clouds and wind chills falling into the 20s.

Tomorrow: Cold with some clouds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking Ahead

fa-7-day-18.png
CBS New York

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold again with a slight chance of flurries, but mainly in the morning. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Friday: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Even milder. Highs in the 50s.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 7:56 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.