First Alert Weather: Cold morning, wind chills in 30s and stray flurries

First Alert Weather: Wind chills feel even colder

Forecast

Today: Cold with some clouds and a stray flurry. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Even colder. Feels like the 20s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, but mainly N&W and in the AM. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking ahead

Friday: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Even milder. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: PM turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.