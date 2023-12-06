Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold morning, wind chills in 30s and stray flurries

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wind chills feel even colder
First Alert Weather: Wind chills feel even colder 02:47

Forecast

fa-today-right-2023-12-06t073105-747.png
CBS New York

Today: Cold with some clouds and a stray flurry. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Even colder. Feels like the 20s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, but mainly N&W and in the AM. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2023-12-06t073110-322.png
CBS New York

Friday: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Even milder. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: PM turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 7:33 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.