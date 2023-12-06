First Alert Weather: Cold morning, wind chills in 30s and stray flurries
Forecast
Today: Cold with some clouds and a stray flurry. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Even colder. Feels like the 20s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, but mainly N&W and in the AM. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
Looking ahead
Friday: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday: Even milder. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: PM turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.