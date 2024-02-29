Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold and windy as temperatures drop back down into 40s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temperatures drop back to normal
First Alert Weather: Temperatures drop back to normal 05:07

Forecast

fa-today-right-21.png
CBS New York

Today: Blustery and much colder this morning with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly and blustery this afternoon with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Cold, but not as windy. Lows around 30 in the city with 20s and teens across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-27.png
CBS New York

Saturday: Mild with rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Still mild with a lingering chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 7:53 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.