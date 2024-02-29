First Alert Weather: Cold and windy as temperatures drop back down into 40s

First Alert Weather: Temperatures drop back to normal

First Alert Weather: Temperatures drop back to normal

Forecast

Today: Blustery and much colder this morning with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly and blustery this afternoon with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Cold, but not as windy. Lows around 30 in the city with 20s and teens across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Mild with rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Still mild with a lingering chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.