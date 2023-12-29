First Alert Weather: Cloudy start, mild temperatures heading into New Year's Eve
Forecast
Today: Cloudy start with some spotty drizzle around. Brighter breaks heading into the PM. High: 54
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, sprinkle in spots (flurries far N&W) Low: 40
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, can't rule out a stray shower, but mainly dry. High: 47
Looking ahead
Sunday (New Year's Eve): Mix of sun and clouds, looks dry. Highs in the mid 40s.
Midnight/Ball Drop: Partly cloudy, seasonably chilly. Temp right around 40, feeling like mid 30s.
Monday (New Year's Day): Partly to mostly cloudy, but quiet. Highs in the low 40s.
