First Alert Weather: Cloudy start, mild temperatures heading into New Year's Eve

First Alert Weather: Mild with scattered rain showers

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cloudy start with some spotty drizzle around. Brighter breaks heading into the PM. High: 54

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, sprinkle in spots (flurries far N&W) Low: 40

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, can't rule out a stray shower, but mainly dry. High: 47

Looking ahead

Sunday (New Year's Eve): Mix of sun and clouds, looks dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

Midnight/Ball Drop: Partly cloudy, seasonably chilly. Temp right around 40, feeling like mid 30s.

Monday (New Year's Day): Partly to mostly cloudy, but quiet. Highs in the low 40s.