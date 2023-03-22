Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool, tracking rain tomorrow

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Tracking rain tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Tracking rain tomorrow 02:45
skycast-today-rt-new-92.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today we'll see more clouds with a very slight chance of showers. It will remain mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, but mainly overnight towards dawn. As for tomorrow, it will be milder and unsettled with some showers around. Expect highs in the 60s... feels like April.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-03-22t075630-870.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly south of the city. It will be a little cooler with highs only in the 50s. Saturday will be chilly with on and off rain, perhaps a little mixing N&W at the onset. Highs that day will only be in the 40s. As for Sunday, it's the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.