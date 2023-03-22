First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool, tracking rain tomorrow

CBS2

Forecast: Today we'll see more clouds with a very slight chance of showers. It will remain mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, but mainly overnight towards dawn. As for tomorrow, it will be milder and unsettled with some showers around. Expect highs in the 60s... feels like April.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly south of the city. It will be a little cooler with highs only in the 50s. Saturday will be chilly with on and off rain, perhaps a little mixing N&W at the onset. Highs that day will only be in the 40s. As for Sunday, it's the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.