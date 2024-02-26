First Alert Weather: Clouds give way to sun ahead of major warm-up this week

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York

Yellow Alert coming up Wednesday due to periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds, especially late in the day.

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Still cold this morning, but not as cold as yesterday morning... feels like the 30s and 20s. Isolated snow/rain showers or even a little bit of freezing drizzle this AM, but mainly across the northern half of the area. Otherwise, clouds give way to sun with temperatures running 10-15° warmer than yesterday. Highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and not as cold with lows in the 40s and 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to cloudy with showers late in the day. Mild again with highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Wednesday: Rather mild with showers around and pockets of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds, especially late in the day.

Thursday: Much cooler with highs only in the 40s.

Friday: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the 40s.