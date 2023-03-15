First Alert Weather: Clearing skies, but windy still

Forecast: Clouds give way to some sunshine this afternoon, but it will still be windy. Expect highs in the 40s with feels like temps in the 30s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a lingering breeze. Expect temperatures will fall into the 30s and 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and calmer with highs in the 50s... pick of the week.

Looking Ahead: On Friday (St. Patrick's Day), expect more clouds and slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday's trending drier with early showers followed by clearing. Highs that day will be in the low 50s. As for Sunday, it will be blustery and colder with wind chills in the 30s.