First Alert Weather: Christmas Eve Sunday forecast

Merry Christmas Eve!

It won't be an entirely bright holiday, but we are looking at a very mild one.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday, along with a spotty shower or two around, mainly this morning. By the time we get into the afternoon hours, most if not all places should be dry. Clouds will hang tough with temps climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

CBS2

For tonight, mostly cloudy skies will help keep temps above freezing for everyone. Temps will fall to the low 40s around the city and 30s for the suburbs. We don't see any weather concerns for Santa's arrival overnight.

CBS2

As for Christmas Day, temps will get a few degrees milder with highs in the low 50s. Once again, clouds will rule but we should see at least some breaks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon.

CBS2

Our next risk of a more widespread, steady rainfall rolls in late Tuesday night and Wednesday.