First Alert Weather: CBS's 5/10 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be a lot like yesterday: mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs around 70. It will remain quiet tonight with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 70.

Looking ahead: Thursday's looking like a partly sunny day with highs in the 70s again.

As or Friday, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the 70s.