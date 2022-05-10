Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS's 5/10 Tuesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Beautiful Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Beautiful Tuesday 02:38

Forecast: Today will be a lot like yesterday: mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs around 70. It will remain quiet tonight with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs. 

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 70.

jl-dominating-high-1.png
CBS2

Looking ahead: Thursday's looking like a partly sunny day with highs in the 70s again. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

As or Friday, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the 70s.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 7:40 AM

