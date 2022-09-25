First Alert Weather: CBS2's Sunday afternoon forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies, along with the chance of some showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see them, but you'll want to grab the umbrella just in case. A few could be on the strong to severe side later on with the main threat being strong winds. One of those days to stay weather aware! It'll be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Any leftover showers and storms will exit east off coast by or shortly after midnight, with gradual clearing. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Brighter skies return for Monday, along with a mild breeze gusting 25-30 mph at times. There's just a very slight (10-20%) chance of a spotty shower or sprinkle in the afternoon. Most places will likely remain dry. Temps will once again be in the low to mid 70s.

The fairly quiet weather will continue this week, although we'll be closely monitoring IAN as it enters the eastern Gulf this week. Any potential impacts in our neck of the woods would be next weekend, but it's far too soon to know what, if anything, heads our way. The most likely scenario would at the least be remnant rains. Stay tuned as we get closer.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!