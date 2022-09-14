Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/14 Wednesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Nice Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Nice Wednesday 02:40

Forecast: Today will be sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be on the cool side with temps falling into the low 60s in the city, 50s across our suburbs and upper 40s well N&W. 

skycast-today-rt-new-27.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be another beautiful day, but slightly cooler. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

skycast-temp-trend-3-8.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Tomorrow night will be rather chilly around the area with temps falling into the 50s/40s with perhaps an upper 30s reading well N&W. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-78.png
CBS2

As for Friday and Saturday, high pressure remains in control with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 8:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.