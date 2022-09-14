First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/14 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be on the cool side with temps falling into the low 60s in the city, 50s across our suburbs and upper 40s well N&W.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be another beautiful day, but slightly cooler. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Tomorrow night will be rather chilly around the area with temps falling into the 50s/40s with perhaps an upper 30s reading well N&W.

CBS2

As for Friday and Saturday, high pressure remains in control with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.