First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/11 Thursday forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert until about 11 AM for isolated downpours east that could lead to localized flooding.

CBS2

Forecast: Morning showers/downpours to our east will push offshore by midday. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with iso'd showers around the area.

As for tomorrow, there will be a stray shower early in the morning, followed by partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions. It will be a touch cooler, too, with highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.