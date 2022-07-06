Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/6 Wednesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Heat, humidity return
First Alert Weather: Heat, humidity return 02:45

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s. There's a chance of showers south and west tonight, otherwise it will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s to around 70. 

tri-state-travel-1-8.png
As for tomorrow, it will be humid with some clouds and a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only around 80.

jl-bar-humidity-trend-1.png
Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers on Friday with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 80s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-38.png
As for this weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

