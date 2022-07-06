First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/6 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s. There's a chance of showers south and west tonight, otherwise it will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s to around 70.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be humid with some clouds and a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only around 80.

Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers on Friday with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 80s.

As for this weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.