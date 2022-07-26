Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/26 Tuesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Break from the heat
First Alert Weather: Break from the heat 02:27
jl-dewpoint-scale-3.png
CBS2

Advisories: High risk of rip currents along south facing NY beaches

skycast-temp-trend-3-4.png
CBS2

Forecast: The heat finally breaks today, so it won't be as hot and humid around the area. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be generally quiet with a shower possible off to our south. Temps will fall to around 70 in the city with 60s and distant 50s (N&W) across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-51.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be hotter and more humid with a chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with feels like temps in the 90s. As for Friday, it will remain hot and humid with a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 8:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.