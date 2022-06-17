Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/17 Friday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid 02:51

Forecast: Today will be hotter and more humid with a pop-up shower/thunderstorm N&E this afternoon. And even though the coverage of this activity still looks weak, a strong or even severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out. 

Tonight will be more comfortable with temps falling into the low 60s in the city with some 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be about 20 degrees cooler, less humid and blustery with highs only in the upper 60s... feeling more like the start of May!

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and still on the cool side for the tail end of June. Expect highs only in the mid 70s.

Temperatures get back to normal on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to 80.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 9:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

