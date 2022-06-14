Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/14 Tuesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Another warm one
First Alert Weather: Another warm one 02:26

Forecast: There's a pretty good chance of showers/thunderstorms south of the city (Ocean County) through midday. If they hold together, these storms will be capable of producing downpours and gusty winds. Here in the city, expect a less humid day with clouds giving way to some sun and highs in the low 80s. 

Tonight we'll see moonlit skies with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80.

Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers Thursday morning, then a chance of showers/thunderstorms at night. In between, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. 

As for Friday, it will be hot and humid (upper 80s with a feels like temp around 90) with a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms.

