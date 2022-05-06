Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/6 Friday forecast

First Alert Weather: Wet weekend
First Alert Weather: Wet weekend 03:12

Forecast: Rain/showers ease their way into the area this morning and overspread the entire area by this afternoon. It won't be quite as warm either with temperatures mainly stuck in the 50s...15+ degrees cooler than yesterday. Rain will continue to push through the area tonight with pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times, which could lead to a little flooding around the area. 

The rain lingers through the day tomorrow with a gusty wind (25-35 mph) in place, especially along the coast (35-45+ mph). And it's not until tomorrow night that the rain finally tapers off. When all is said and done, 1-2.5" of rain is expected.

Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Mother's Day with breezy conditions and perhaps some brightening across our northernmost suburbs. Expect highs only in the upper 50s. 

As for early next week, sunshine makes a comeback with temperatures returning to the 60s.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 8:05 AM

