First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/24 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be cloudy to partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We'll see more clearing tonight with temps falling into the 50s.

CBS2

Tomorrow's trending a little brighter with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 70.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Clouds make a comeback on Thursday with a chance of a little rain, but mainly late in the day and at night. Friday could be a little tricky for those getting away for the holiday weekend... showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We have a Yellow Alert for Friday afternoon into the night.

CBS2

As for Saturday, we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.