First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/24 Tuesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool
First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool 02:35

Forecast: Today will be cloudy to partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We'll see more clearing tonight with temps falling into the 50s. 

tri-state-travel-1-1.png


Tomorrow's trending a little brighter with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 70.

yellow-alert-page-4.png


Looking Ahead: Clouds make a comeback on Thursday with a chance of a little rain, but mainly late in the day and at night. Friday could be a little tricky for those getting away for the holiday weekend... showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We have a Yellow Alert for Friday afternoon into the night.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-17.png


As for Saturday, we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 7:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

