Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/23 Monday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cooling off
First Alert Weather: Cooling off 02:06

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, about 15 degrees cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Some extra clouds spill in tonight with a chance of showers around the area through daybreak. 

skycast-temp-trend-3-1.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, a chance of showers early in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

jl-futurecast-ibm-graf-4k-4.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Clouds rule on Wednesday with highs near 70 again. Into Thursday, there's a chance of a little rain, but nothing substantial. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-16.png
CBS2

As for Friday, it could be a little tricky for those heading away for the holiday weekend... showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 7:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.