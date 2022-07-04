Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4th of July forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Fantastic Fourth
First Alert Weather: Fantastic Fourth 02:32

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Fourth of July! Today will be a beautiful holiday with plenty of sunshine. It'll be warm, but very comfortable with highs in the mid 80s. Beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s, along with a low risk of rip currents.

Any fireworks tonight will go off without a hitch; just a few high clouds and temps in the upper 70s around sunset. Skies become partly cloudy overnight with lows around 70 in the city and 60s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, it'll be turning more humid with a risk of some showers/t'storms toward evening.

Looking Ahead: A few showers may still be around on Wednesday (esp. in the morning) with brighter skies into the afternoon. As of now, Thursday looks partly cloudy with temps in the low 80s. No big heat in the extended forecast.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 8:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

