First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/5 Tuesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Forecast: Clouds thicken with a chance of showers or a little rain this afternoon, but mainly south of the city. The rain gradually fills in this evening and becomes steadier and heavier late this evening and overnight, especially south of the city. 

For tomorrow, we'll see pockets of moderate to heavy rain early in the morning followed by some drizzle. As for the remainder of the day, it will stay mainly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Looking Ahead: Rain eases its way in on Thursday, but it looks like the heavier bouts hold off until late in the day and at night with iso'd thunderstorms and downpours possible. 

As for Friday, we'll see a leftover chance of showers will highs closer to 60.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 7:51 AM

