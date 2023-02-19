Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/19 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

CBS New York

Saturday was a really beautiful day with lots of sunshine, and although it felt much cooler than we have been of late, Saturday's temperatures are exactly where we should be for this time of the year.

Saturday night will feature increasing clouds, with a low of 35 in the city, while 20s will be common north and west.

Sunday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, which will then translate to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. A very slim chance of showers exists for eastern Long Island, after 9 p.m.

Otherwise, temps will rebound once again into the low and mid 50s for the city and points south and west, while upper 40s will be more prevalent for areas north and east of the city. Spring is getting closer and closer!

First published on February 18, 2023 / 10:47 PM

