First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/4 Sunday morning forecast

Saturday was a dreary, damp and windy day, but it was mild, with temps surging into the mid and upper 50s.

Skies have cleared out, as a front is moving through, and temperatures will drop sharply. The drop will be accompanied by some wind, which will lead to lower windchill values. Gusts may reach 25 mph at times. Overnight, winds will gradually diminish as we head toward daybreak.

CBS2

Otherwise, it will be clear and cold, with a low of 36 in the city, while our suburbs will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

CBS2

Sunday looks to be bright and beautiful, albeit much colder than Saturday, as we'll only see a high of 45.

CBS2

For Sunday night, skies will remain mostly clear. It will be also even colder than Saturday night, with a low of 33 in the city, and widespread 20s across the suburbs.