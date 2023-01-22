First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain, wintry mix starting Sunday afternoon

For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy, and winds will be light. The city will see a low of 34, while the suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 20s.

Sunday will begin with mostly cloudy skies. Rain envelopes the region by 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times, with totals ranging between .50-1 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible.

While it will be a rain event for most, areas to the north and west will see a wintry mix at times, with some snow accumulations likely, especially in the counties of Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Sussex, where 3-6 inches may fall.

Because of this, we have a Yellow Alert in place from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Our high will be 44.