Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain, wintry mix starting Sunday afternoon

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 1/21 Nightly Weather at 11PM
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 1/21 Nightly Weather at 11PM 03:26

For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy, and winds will be light. The city will see a low of 34, while the suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 20s.

1/22 NYC weather
CBS2

Sunday will begin with mostly cloudy skies. Rain envelopes the region by 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times, with totals ranging between .50-1 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible.

1/22 NYC weather
CBS2

While it will be a rain event for most, areas to the north and west will see a wintry mix at times, with some snow accumulations likely, especially in the counties of Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Sussex, where 3-6 inches may fall.

1/22 NYC weather
CBS2

Because of this, we have a Yellow Alert in place from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Our high will be 44. 

First published on January 22, 2023 / 12:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.