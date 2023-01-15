First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/15 Sunday morning forecast

It finally felt like January Saturday, after days of above average temps. In fact, NYC reached the freezing mark for the first time this year Saturday morning.

Cloudy skies, with blustery conditions, and even a few flurries dominated Saturday's weather. This will continue through into the overnight hours. Only a light dusting is expected though. Winds will gust between 20-30 mph, with occasional higher gusts. This will send wind chills into the teens and low twenties. Our actual low will be 28.

For Sunday, skies will initially be cloudy, but will then progressively get brighter as the day wears on. Blustery conditions will continue, with gusts up to 30 mph.

A coastal storm well offshore may bring some snow showers to the extreme east end of Long Island. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. Our high will be 42.