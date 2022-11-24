First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/24 Thanksgiving forecast

Happy Thanksgiving!

Alert: Yellow Alert Friday and Sunday...

For Friday: Nothing major, few light showers, but damp for shopping/travel.

For Sunday: Period of steadier rain during an already busier travel day.

Forecast: We're looking at a very nice and quiet holiday today... mostly sunny and seasonable with temps in the low to mid 50s. Tonight will remain dry, although clouds will increase overnight, with lows in the 40s for the city and 30s for the NW suburbs. As for Black Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers moving through, mainly between 9am and 2pm. Highs will top out around 50.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. As for Sunday, periods of rain are likely making it a little tricky for post-holiday travel. Other than the bad timing slowing things down a bit, no major flooding issues are expected at this time. Highs on Sunday will again be in the mid 50s.