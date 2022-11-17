First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/17 Thursday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be cold and breezy with perhaps a snow shower or two well north and west. Highs will be in the 40s with wind chills stuck in the 30s much of the day.

Tonight's another cold one with temps falling into the 30s... feeling like the 20s around the area. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy and even colder with wind chills stuck in the 30s in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead: We'll remain in a cold, breezy pattern through the weekend with temperatures running nearly 15 degrees below normal. That said, this will be the coldest air of the season that we've seen so far.

