Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/17 Thursday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bright and brisk
First Alert Weather: Bright and brisk 02:50

Forecast: Today will be cold and breezy with perhaps a snow shower or two well north and west. Highs will be in the 40s with wind chills stuck in the 30s much of the day. 

jl-below-normal-3.png
CBS2

Tonight's another cold one with temps falling into the 30s... feeling like the 20s around the area. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy and even colder with wind chills stuck in the 30s in the afternoon.

skycast-tomorrow-rt-new-8.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: We'll remain in a cold, breezy pattern through the weekend with temperatures running nearly 15 degrees below normal. That said, this will be the coldest air of the season that we've seen so far. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2022-11-17t093822-472.png
CBS2
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.