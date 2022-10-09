Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

CBS New York

Saturday turned out to be a beautiful October day, despite the big drop in temperatures. Temps are currently in the mid to upper 50s, which is more typical of early November than early October.

Early Sunday morning will feature crystal clear skies and light winds, which will set up perfect conditions for efficient cooling. It will likely be the coldest night of the season thus far.

While 45 is the forecasted low for the city, many of our suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Because of this, a Frost Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties to the north and west.

Sunday will see temperatures rebounding back into the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night looks to feature clear skies and cool temperatures once again, with a low of 49.

