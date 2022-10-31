Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/31 Halloween forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert tonight
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert tonight 02:43

Alert: Yellow Alert late tonight into early tomorrow morning for isolated downpours.

Forecast: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a late afternoon sprinkle/shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s. More organized showers push through tonight with perhaps a downpour here and there overnight. Temps will fall into the 50s.

As for tomorrow, an early downpour or two is possible with showers generally dissipating the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 60s again.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday's looking great with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s... 70s possible inland/S&W. It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 6:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

