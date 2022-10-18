Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/18 Tuesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temperatures cooling off
First Alert Weather: Temperatures cooling off 02:40

Advisories: Frost and freeze advisories inland/N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.

jl-below-normal-2-2.png
CBS2

Forecast: After a few morning showers east of the city, expect decreasing clouds with highs only in the 50s -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the season with temperatures dipping into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s N&W. 

jl-yankees.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, we'll see sunshine mix with some clouds with highs in the low 50s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-98.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny, but it will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. As for Friday, it will be a little milder with temperatures returning to the 60s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 7:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.