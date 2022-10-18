First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/18 Tuesday morning forecast

Advisories: Frost and freeze advisories inland/N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.

Forecast: After a few morning showers east of the city, expect decreasing clouds with highs only in the 50s -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the season with temperatures dipping into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s N&W.

As for tomorrow, we'll see sunshine mix with some clouds with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny, but it will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. As for Friday, it will be a little milder with temperatures returning to the 60s.