First Alert Weather: Bright, cool and clear for Presidents' Day

First Alert Weather: Bright and cool for Presidents' Day

Forecast:

Monday (Presidents' Day): Plenty of sunshine and not as blustery. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like the 30s.

Monday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the 20s with teens in the NW suburbs.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, just a touch colder. Highs around 40, feeling like the 30s.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a late day shower chance. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Milder with periods of rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.