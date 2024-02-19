First Alert Weather: Bright, cool and clear for Presidents' Day
Alert(s): None
Forecast:
Monday (Presidents' Day): Plenty of sunshine and not as blustery. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like the 30s.
Monday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the 20s with teens in the NW suburbs.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, just a touch colder. Highs around 40, feeling like the 30s.
Looking Ahead:
Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a late day shower chance. Highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Milder with periods of rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
