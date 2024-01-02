First Alert Weather: Bright and brisk with highs in mid 40s; Tracking potential for snow this weekend
Forecast
Today: Lots of sunshine. Not much wind. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm winds. A low of 34 in the city. Some 20s in the suburbs
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: AM flurries and windy. Highs in the low 40s.
Looking ahead
We are watching the potential for a significant winter storm to impact the region from late Saturday into Sunday. The models have been a bit divergent on the exact outcome, but more on the same page that the city sees at least some snow. This storm may be the one to end our record setting snowless streak.
